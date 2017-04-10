  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Pillow Talk: Still Talking To The Ex

Today's question comes from Rose in Bridgeview, Ill. (WLS)

Today's question comes from Rose in Bridgeview, Ill. She writes: "My boyfriend of over two years has an ex that he loves to know everything about -- all of her DRAMA. She has a man in her life, but always calls my boyfriend to vent and tell everything to. He says there is no way he will ever get back with her, but I hate that he talks to her. Should I be nervous? How should I approach the situation?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and Roe Conn share their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
