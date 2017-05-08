WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: He's sleeping where?

Monday's question came from Karen in Barrington.

She wrote: "What would you do if your 30-year-old daughter is coming to visit for the weekend with her boyfriend of one year and she tells you she plans on having her boyfriend sleep with her in the same room. What do you think?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and special guest co-host Brianna Woolridge share their advice.

