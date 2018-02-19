Pillow Talk: The Cheating Boyfriend

Denise from South Holland, Ill., writes: "My boyfriend and I live together and he provides for us both very well. However, he cheats. At first I was upset, I was crushed... But now, even though he tries to be discreet, I still know when he's going to see her... At any rate my question is should I be concerned?"
Val, Ryan, Ji and Roe Conn are weighing in.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
