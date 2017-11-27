Pillow Talk: The snooper

CHICAGO --Sandra from Streamwood wrote in and asked, "My boyfriend and I have been together over a year now and we don't argue often. Last week, I peeked into his messages and saw that he had been messaging with his ex and saying whenever we argue I always make everything his fault, etc. What should I do about this? PLEASE HELP!"
Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn weighed in.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.