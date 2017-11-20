SOCIETY

Plimoth Plantation actors to picket for better pay, job security

An employee of Plimoth Plantation portraying Priscilla Alden cooks hasty pudding at Plimoth Plantation's 1627 English Village, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2008 in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

plimoth plantation, pilgrim actors, plimoth plantation actors, thanksgiving. plymouth rock, plymouth massachusetts.
BOSTON --
Workers at a Massachusetts living history museum that depicts 17th century life at the time of the Pilgrims are asking to be treated by 21st century standards.

About 70 unionized workers at Plimoth Plantation , including some of the educators and historical interpreters who dress in period costume, have been involved in a yearlong labor impasse with management. They are bringing their issues to the attention of the public in time for Thanksgiving, the museum's busiest day of the year, when 2,300 visitors come for a traditional holiday feast.

The members of the Society of Allied Museum Professionals union held informational pickets outside the nonprofit's entrance over the weekend. On Tuesday, they plan to unveil a petition from supporters at Plymouth Rock.

The union and management have been negotiating a contract since December, when the union was certified. The union also represents some artisans, behind-the-scenes maintenance staff, and Native Americans who dress in historically accurate clothing at the museum's 17th century Wampanoag village.

"Management has waged a very intense anti-union campaign ever since we started organizing," said Kristi Schkade, a living history educator who dresses in period clothing, union secretary and a member of the negotiating team. "We believe that they are stalling. Their proposals they know are repugnant and unacceptable."

The union is seeking job security for members who are let go at the end of every season (which ends Sunday) with no guarantee of being rehired; better staffing levels they say is critical for worker and visitor safety; and better pay for workers, some of whom are paid minimum wage.

The sides have been meeting twice a month and have a negotiating session scheduled for later this month.

"There is an established process of union negotiations and we are in that process," museum spokeswoman Kate Sheehan said. "We are working hard to reach agreement, however, it takes good faith on both sides - the union included - to do so."

Both sides agree that no museum activities have been jeopardized by the labor standoff.

And there are no plans for a strike, Schkade said.

"The last thing we want is to disturb the visitor experience," she said. Especially Thanksgiving.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylabor unionsu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Local companies pack up coffee to send to US troops serving abroad
Border agents open gates for couple's 3-minute wedding
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to display
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
More Society
Top Stories
Woman carjacked while backing out of her driveway in Morgan Park
CPD officer who shot at car full of teens gets 5 years in federal prison
American hostage mom hopes children 'find enough happiness' to make up for captivity
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash while on vacation
Della Reese, of 'Touched by an Angel,' dies at 86
Would-be robber beaten by victim with cellphone in Lake Forest charged
Trump says US will declare NKorea state sponsor of terror
Carjacking suspect killed in South Side chase, crash ID'd
Show More
Jewel-Osco gives $1M to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity
Bears sign kicker Cairo Santos, release Connor Barth after critical missed field goal
Stroger announces candidacy for Cook County Board President
Border agents open gates for couple's 3-minute wedding
Holocaust survivor, 102, reunites with newly discovered nephew
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
More Photos