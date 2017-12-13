Portage lights display glows

A Portage woman is throwing her hat in the ring for Great Chicago Light Fight champion.Laurie Payne has been building up the display in front of and atop her house for years."It started out small and every year I add at least one or two items to it," she said with the glowing scene behind her.33,000 LEDs twinkle on Payne's lawn. They're all new, replacing her older lights to make for a lower electric bill."And this year we haven't blown any breakers, so it's great," she added.Beyond bright lights, Payne's display boasts projections and plenty of Santas."It's just something I loved as a child so everything I see that I like that I think kids would like, that's how I come up with it," she explained.Payne takes holiday decorating so seriously she decided her lawn was not big enough, so she asked her neighbors if she could put decorations on their lawn too."Every year we have gotten a little more and a little more and a little more into his yard. And this year we're almost up to his driveway," she said.Payne says her holiday lights display takes about a week and half to put together. Her husband does help, but, "as far as what goes where and how it all connects together, it's me," Payne said with a laugh.We'll find out soon if it's enough for bragging rights in Chicagoland.Think you have the best holiday decorations around? Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section. Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. We will accept entries until 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 14. We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Friday, December 22. Good luck!