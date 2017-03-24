SOCIETY

Prince George to attend Thomas's Battersea school in London

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Sunday Dec. 25, 2016. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace says Prince George will attend the Thomas's Battersea prep school beginning in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their choice Friday. The palace says the couple is "delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education."

Thomas's Battersea is a private school with more than 500 children aged 4 to 13. George will be four in July.

The school says its most important rule is to "be kind." It places emphasis "on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers."

Ben Thomas, the headmaster, says the school is looking "forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
Related Topics:
societyprince williamroyal familykate middleton
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
