Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.The new title will mean that when Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle later Saturday in Windsor, she will become the Duchess of Sussex.The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.