The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

"Royal baby number 3" no more. Prince William and Duchess Kate have picked a name for their newest little bundle of joy.The baby's full name is Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced.The little brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte was born Monday. Mom and baby went home from the hospital on the same day.Bookies had put the best odds on the names "Arthur," "James" and "Phillip."