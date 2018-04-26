ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding 2018: Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace has announced more news to add to new father Prince William's already exciting week: He's going to serve as the best man in his brother's wedding.

The family announced on Twitter that "The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in just a few weeks on May 19. The couple has continued to share details about the royal wedding as it approaches, including the music and the invitations.

As the palace pointed out on Twitter, Prince Harry served as his brother's best man when he married Kate Middleton in 2011. Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child, a son whose name has yet to be announced, on Monday.

