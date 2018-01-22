  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Princess Eugenie announces engagement, wedding at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie, the eighth in line to the British throne, will marry Jack Brooksbank in August at Windsor Castle. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo|Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

2018 is shaping up to be quite the year for fans of royal weddings.

The British royal family announced on Monday that Princess Eugenie, who is eighth in line to the throne, will be married to Jack Brooksbank in August.

The couple got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The ceremony will take place in St. George's Chapel, the same chapel where her cousin, Prince Harry, will wed Meghan Markle this spring.

Princess Eugenie, 27, is the second child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York. She studied English literature, history of art and politics at Newcastle University, graduating in 2012.


Eugenie works at an art gallery, in addition to her involvement with many charities. She is a patron of Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Elephant Family and Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital's Redevelopment Appeal, among others.
