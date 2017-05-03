Project Gentlemen aims to outfit, groom young men for the future

Jermaine Anderson, executive director of I am a Gentleman, Inc., and student James Elam talked Wednesday about the new Project Gentlemen campaign with ABC7 anchor Terrell Brown.
Chicago-based I am a Gentleman, Inc. hopes the campaign engages, enriches and empowers young men for successful careers.
Project Gentlemen helps thousands of graduating male seniors and men newly entering or re-entering the workforce get a free, new or slightly used suit, dress shirt, necktie and shoes.
Now through May 19, the organization will accept donations at three locations.
The donations will be distributed at the 2nd annual event, Project Gentlemen 2017, which will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E. Upper Wacker Dr. in Chicago.
Individuals can also make a $50 donations. For every $50 donated, partnering organization will fully clothe a young man with a new suit, dress shirt and necktie.
Collections taken at the following locations:
Chicago Police Department, 51st & Wentworth
Chicago Police Headquarters, 35th & Michigan
ABC7 Studios, 190 N. State St., Chicago
Project Gentlemen Chicago began in 2016, but this week the organization is expanding to include Project Gentlemen Las Vegas. Why Las Vegas? Las Vegas has the third highest high school drop-out rate in the country. I am a Gentleman, Inc. plans to add a health and wellness component to Project Gentlemen 2017 with partner Harmony Health to teach young men the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
For more information, visit: http://www.iamagentleman.org/
Related Topics:
societychicago proudChicagoWest Loop
societychicago proudChicagoWest Loop