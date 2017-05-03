WINDY CITY LIVE

Project Gentlemen collects business attire for young men

Nearly two years ago, during our week of 1000 surprises, WCL featured the Project Gentlemen campaign - a subsidiary of I Am A Gentleman, Inc. Their mission is to engage, enrich and empower young men for successful careers, healthy lifestyles, marketable skills and well-balanced relationships.

One of the ways they do that is to provide low-income young men the clothing they need to present themselves to the world. We collected suits, ties and jackets to donate to this worthy cause.

WCL believes so much in what they are doing that ABC7 has partnered with them!

Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, executive director for I Am A Gentleman, Inc., talked about the growth of the organization, their upcoming event and their need for donations.

For more information, visit: http://www.iamagentleman.org/

Project Gentlemen 2017
Hyatt Regency Chicago
Saturday, May 27
8AM until 4PM

2017 Event Highlights
--2 students will be awarded a financial scholarship
--We will present a health and wellness seminar featuring Harmony Health
--Students will have the opportunity to open their very first bank account

--Various vendors on-site to provide information from the armed forces, summer jobs, higher education, finance & banking, career readiness

CURRENT NEEDS
--Financial Donations
--Apparel Donations

Their goal in 2017 is to collect 2000 suits and reach 400-500 young men.

Drop off sites for suits, dress shirts and pants, ties, and shoes:

ABC 7 Chicago
190 N. State St.
Chicago

CPD Headquarters
3510 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago

CPD 2nd District
5101 S. Wentworth
Chicago

CPD 4th District
2255 E. 103rd St.
Chicago

Chicago Police Academy
1300 W. Jackson Blvd.
Chicago
