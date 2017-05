Project Gentlemen collects business attire for young men

Nearly two years ago, during our week of 1000 surprises, WCL featured the Project Gentlemen campaign - a subsidiary of I Am A Gentleman, Inc. Their mission is to engage, enrich and empower young men for successful careers, healthy lifestyles, marketable skills and well-balanced relationships.One of the ways they do that is to provide low-income young men the clothing they need to present themselves to the world. We collected suits, ties and jackets to donate to this worthy cause.WCL believes so much in what they are doing that ABC7 has partnered with them!Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, executive director for I Am A Gentleman, Inc., talked about the growth of the organization, their upcoming event and their need for donations.For more information, visit: http://www.iamagentleman.org/ Hyatt Regency ChicagoSaturday, May 278AM until 4PM--2 students will be awarded a financial scholarship--We will present a health and wellness seminar featuring Harmony Health--Students will have the opportunity to open their very first bank account--Various vendors on-site to provide information from the armed forces, summer jobs, higher education, finance & banking, career readinessCURRENT NEEDS--Financial Donations--Apparel DonationsTheir goal in 2017 is to collect 2000 suits and reach 400-500 young men.Drop off sites for suits, dress shirts and pants, ties, and shoes:ABC 7 Chicago190 N. State St.ChicagoCPD Headquarters3510 S. Michigan Ave.ChicagoCPD 2nd District5101 S. WentworthChicagoCPD 4th District2255 E. 103rd St.ChicagoChicago Police Academy1300 W. Jackson Blvd.Chicago