Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Chicago's Loop on Thursday in opposition of President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Breaking with decades of U.S. policy, Trump on Wednesday recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a declaration that set off a wave of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces and drew sharp criticism from U.S. allies in the Middle East and beyond.

The protest, organized by Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, started with a rally at Federal Plaza and then moved north on North Dearborn Street.

"We're here today to raise our voices and speak up against the injustices this week," said one protester.

"That's a place for worship for all Muslims around the world, it's hard to take that in," said another protester.

Other groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, took part in the protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
