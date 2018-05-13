  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
ROYAL WEDDING

Queen Elizabeth II formally signs Instrument of Consent, approving royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen's permission to wed. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

LONDON --
A week before the big day, Queen Elizabeth II has formally signed off on the royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace has released photos of the Instrument of Consent, a handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The queen's formal consent to wed is required by British law for the first six people in the line of succession to the throne. Harry is currently sixth in line, though he was fifth before the birth of Prince Louis in April.



The document itself is illuminated on vellum and features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. To the right sits a rose, the national flower of the United States, and golden poppies, the state flower of California, in a nod to Markle's heritage.

Harry and Markle are set to marry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyal familyprince harryMeghan Marklequeen elizabethu.s. & worldeuropelondon
ROYAL WEDDING
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
Royal wedding betting takes England by storm
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Komen Race for the Cure returns to Chicago lakefront on Mother's Day
'Cop on a Roof' to raise money for Special Olympics
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
ABC7's Roz Varon, Leah Hope honored
More Society
Top Stories
Missing sailor from Plainfield found dead
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman picking up granddaughter
Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop
Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction
VIDEO: Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
Suburban school bus driver choked boy who spilled food on bus, prosecutors say
Man charged with setting fire to ex-girlfriend's apartment in Mount Prospect
Show More
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
The unshakable bond between Bobby Portis and his mother
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Paris attacker born in Chechnya, was on radicalism database
More News