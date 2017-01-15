  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SOCIETY

Queen of 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade crowned
EMBED </>More News Videos

Maura Elizabeth Connors was crowned queen of the 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will be held March 11. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The new queen of this year's Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade was crowned Sunday.

Maura Elizabeth Connors was crowned at Plumber's Hall and will represent the city's Irish community in the 62nd annual parade, which will be held March 11.

Her court members are Madeline Mitchell, Mary Claire Reidy, Catherine Coghlan and Theresa McDermott. Connors is a graduate of the University of Chicago and is currently employed at the university as an admissions counselor.
The parade committee also honored ABC7 for supporting the parade over the years.
