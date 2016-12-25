Rainbow PUSH marks 45th anniversary with Christmas basket giveaway

This weekend marks the 45th anniversary of the Rainbow PUSH coalition.Founder and President Reverend Jesse Jackson began the commemoration with the organization's annual Christmas basket food giveaway.Sunday, Jackson plans to visit inmates at the Cook County Jail."We need them to help us. They know who's been shot and who's doing the shooting. We need them to become our partners in the process and making where they live safe so their children can walk the streets," Jackson said.