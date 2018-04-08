SOCIETY

Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

Singer Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 11, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
Rapper Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

It's been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." The couple has been engaged since October.

Cardi B's debut album was released Friday. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." She performed that, "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" on Saturday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpregnancyrapper
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
DuPage Children's Museum holds annual gala
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field
2 Minute Warning: Matt Forte
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Boy killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Obama taps Tiger Woods to design South Side golf course, golfer says
5 charged after 2 violent downtown robberies
Woman struck and killed in Hollywood Park
'Grease' returns to theaters for 40th anniversary
1 dead after fire at NYC Trump Tower
15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash after police stop
Show More
Chicago residents, tourists not deterred by cold weather
Woman shoots dog to break up fight
Vehicle crashes into German crowd, leaves 3 dead, 20 injured
Teen boy, 16, killed in Austin shooting
More News