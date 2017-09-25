Red Cross continuing efforts to help hurricane victims

CHICAGO (WLS) --The U.S. has been affected by back-to-back Category 4 storms during a brutal hurricane season and the season is not over yet.
The American Red Cross has helped thousands of storm victims, but many still have a desperate need.
Red Cross President and CEO and Gail McGovern joined ABC7 to talk about efforts to help storm victims.
"At the peak, we actually had 312,000 people in shelters and we've already 3.6 million meals and snacks," she said.
McGovern said they have 5,500 volunteers responding to the hurricanes.
"They are working 12 hours shifts seven days a week just helping people in shelters, fanning out into the communities, distributing hot meals and supplies, she said.
McGovern said they are still assessing the damage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
"Puerto Rico is completely without power, so just even doing damage assessment is difficult. There are live wires that have fallen onto the roads, roads are flooded, so it's very dangerous to even maneuver around the island. But we still have 450 volunteers in the Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico and as the water recedes, we will be able to do some damage assessment," she said.
McGovern said people donating to relief efforts can designate which storm they would like to give to and that 91 percent of all donations go directly to help people impacted by the storms.
To donate to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.