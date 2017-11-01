  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit Day 2... around 11:45 a.m.
Restaurant renames "Border Patrol Scramble" after criticism

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar has renamed a breakfast it called the "Border Patrol Scramble" that was served at a North Carolina airport following criticism that the name for a dish featuring jalapeno peppers and salsa was racially offensive.

The company told The Charlotte Observer that new menus calling the egg dish the "Spicy Morning Scramble," would be available starting Wednesday.

Activist Andrea Pino spotted the scramble, which was only available at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport location, and objected to it on Twitter.


More people criticized the name on Facebook, calling it "racist" and insensitive to immigrant families.

The Charlotte-based chain posted responses to the complaints and issued a statement Tuesday apologizing for any perceived insensitivity.
