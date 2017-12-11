  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HOLIDAY

Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day

(Shutterstock)

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, Friday is a great day to get it done. In an effort to give shoppers one final chance to order online before Santa comes, more than 700 retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Dec. 15.

Participating retailers include everything from giant department stores to smaller stores. Some require codes to get free shipping, which can be found on the Free Shipping Day website. In order to be listed on the site, merchants must offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase requirement, and those orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.

Free Shipping Day was started in 2008, and first generated $1 billion in 2011, according to the site.

Here's a small sampling of the major retailers offering free shipping. You can see the full list and even sort by category on the Free Shipping Day website.

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Bealls
Belk
Bergdorf Goodman
Best Buy
Bloomingdale's

GameStop
Guitar Center
JCPenney
Lord & Taylor
Macys
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot

Saks Fifth Avenue
shopDisney
Stage
Stein Mart
Target
T.J.Maxx
TOMS
Toys "R" Us
Walmart
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmasretailonline shoppingdealsbuzzworthydistractionshoppingholiday shopping
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Holiday food for Hanukkah
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
Top tech gifts for the holidays
More holiday
SOCIETY
ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide
Bullied Tennessee boy gets support of athletes, entertainers
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
More Society
Top Stories
Port Authority explosion suspect ID'd in New York City
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in shooting near West Side charter school
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
Bitcoin begins trading on major exchange for first time in Chicago
3 President Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe
4 vehicles hit on Detroit highways in possibly linked shootings
Show More
Man charged with having child porn while on bond for prior porn case
Here's what to do if your CTA Ventra card is expiring
'Property Brothers' fans say they were duped by scammers
Report: Prescription drugs killed rapper Lil Peep
Ex-inmate sues sheriff after gouging his own eyes out
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos