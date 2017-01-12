SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain&#39;s Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Matt Dunham, Pool&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.

Prince William, the royal patron of the organization, took the time to speak with a young girl, 9-year old Aoife, about his mother. Aoife's father died after a battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago.

"You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told the girl, according to ABC News.

Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cubs thank CPD's 19th District on Caravan tour
LA artist creates painting in blood as Trump protest
Prince William consoles girl: 'I lost my mummy when I was very young too'
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
More Society
Top Stories
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
Police snowmobile falls through ice in Barrington
GoFundMe for Facebook Live torture victim approaches $165K
I-Team: Vibrating Vehicle
Female crashes stolen car into 5 parked vehicles, Portage Park home
Cubs thank CPD's 19th District on Caravan tour
Show More
1 dead, 4 wounded in Brighton Park shooting
Suspect kills woman with samurai sword in front of child
Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
VIDEO: Drone crashes into Seattle's Space Needle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos