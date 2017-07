The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH's 4th birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Fct5iaoEer — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017

The royal family honored Prince George's 4th birthday with the release of a new official portrait.The family said on Twitter, "TRH are very pleased to share this lovely picture, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."