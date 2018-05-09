  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 6, The Aquarius Project
ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
May-K My Day: Jose Martinez rescued person from burning car
'Do not buy house:' Resident says home was built on her land
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
May-k My Day Recipient: Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette
More Society
Top Stories
15-year-old girl shot to death in Englewood identified
7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from Indiana garage fire
ROAD RAGE: Driver shot at after honking horn, police say
Man helps rescue elderly neighbor from Little Village fire
Girl, 6, dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
CPD sergeant, woman in wheelchair critically injured in South Chicago fire
Baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Show More
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
VIDEO: Incredible pollen storm caught on camera
Soldier trying to get home watches baby's birth on FaceTime
Trump: 3 Americans held in North Korea released, returning home
1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Ave.
More News