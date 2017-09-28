WINDY CITY LIVE

Roz Varon stops by to talk about her new book

ABC 7 Chicago's Traffic Anchor, Roz Varon, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her new book, "On the Road with Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life." (WLS)

ABC 7 Chicago's Traffic Anchor, Roz Varon, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her new book, "On the Road with Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life."

For the past eight years, Roz has been recording her travels in words and images. This first book is designed to be a keepsake for those readers who enjoy vicarious adventures, and for those who seek ideas for their own trips.

Varon has long had an appetite for adventure, but with the 2006 diagnosis of Stage 4 breast cancer, this craving has taken on special importance. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Breast Cancer Care and Research at Rush University Medical Center.

To pick up a copy of Roz Varon's new book, call Anderson's Bookshop Naperville at 630-355-2665 or order through their website, http://www.andersonsbookshop.com.

To give to Rush University, please go to: https://www.rush.edu/giving-rush/giving-opportunities/featured-giving-opportunities/giving-breast-cancer-research
