  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Salvation Army looks to update to cashless kettles

Stock photo of a Salvation Army red kettle (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

CHICAGO --
The Salvation Army in Chicago could look into accepting credit or debit cards next year, as it continues to look for ways to keep up with cashless trends.

The local Salvation Army's iconic red kettles bring in millions of dollars in donations each year during its holiday fundraising campaign, despite being reliant on cash, the Chicago Tribune reported.

However, the organization is working to find an updated version of the kettle that makes helping others more convenient.

"As we move to a cashless society, that gets harder; and we need an innovative way to make it just as seamless," said John List, chairman of the economics department at the University of Chicago, who has studied charitable giving.

The nonprofit says it's tested several versions of "cashless" kettles over the past decade. But transactions the old-school kettles encourage through fast and anonymous donations are tough to replicate with noncash payments.

The organization tried to use portable credit card machines several years ago but ran into issues with battery life. The machines were also slow.

"It took three minutes to connect. People just want to put their money in and be quick," said Jeff Curnow, spokesman for the Salvation Army's Midwest region.

The Salvation Army has also tried Square, a small smartphone attachment that accepts credit card payments. However, getting donors comfortable swiping their card on a stranger's phone was a challenge.

"That's the most important thing we have, the trust from the donating public," said Scott Justvig, executive director of development of the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division in Chicago.

The red kettle donations was established in 1891 when a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco collected donations to provide free Christmas dinners to locals in need.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysalvation armycharityChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Families in need surprised with gifts on Christmas Eve
HILARIOUS! Mom trolls daughter with dance moves in viral video
A sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Frigid temps move in as Chicagoans enjoy White Christmas
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
3 dead, 21 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Police: Man charged with DUI with 2 children sleeping in back seat
1 hospitalized after Roseland apartment fire
Students refurbish used Power Wheels for children's Christmas gifts
Suspect in custody after Red Line bomb threat
1 killed, 1 injured in Wauconda Township crash
Show More
Pope Francis laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world in Christmas message
12 charged after gunshot fired at River North hotel
Cab driver found dead in Blue Island after being robbed in Chicago
Teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
More Photos