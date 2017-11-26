See Chicago's past through postcards

SOCIETY

Chicago is constantly changing, and has been ever since the city was first incorporated in 1837. More than 180 years of history have shown that Chicago isn't slowing down. Now a new book is giving readers a chance to see some of the city's past glory, through the use of postcards and photographs. "Changing Chicago: A Portrait in Postcards and Photos" offers a look at striking images from the past alongside current photos to see how dramatically the city has evolved. Co-authors Neal Samors and Steven Dahlman sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss their book.

Links:
http://www.chicagosbooks.com/changing_chicago.aspx
http://www.chicagosbooks.com/order.aspx
