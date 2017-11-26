See Chicago's past through postcards

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago is constantly changing, and has been ever since the city was first incorporated in 1837. More than 180 years of history have shown that Chicago isn't slowing down. Now a new book is giving readers a chance to see some of the city's past glory, through the use of postcards and photographs. "Changing Chicago: A Portrait in Postcards and Photos" offers a look at striking images from the past alongside current photos to see how dramatically the city has evolved. Co-authors Neal Samors and Steven Dahlman sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss their book.
http://www.chicagosbooks.com/changing_chicago.aspx
http://www.chicagosbooks.com/order.aspx