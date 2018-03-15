Today's Top Stories
SOCIETY
Sister Cities International honors volunteers
WLS
Chicago Sister Cities International honored its volunteers Thursday.
WLS
Thursday, March 15, 2018 10:35PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago celebrated citizen diplomacy Thursday.
"Chicago Sister Cities International" honored volunteers who work to build ties between Chicago and its 28 sister cities.
ABC7's Judy Hsu was emcee.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
