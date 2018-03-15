SOCIETY

Sister Cities International honors volunteers

Chicago Sister Cities International honored its volunteers Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago celebrated citizen diplomacy Thursday.

"Chicago Sister Cities International" honored volunteers who work to build ties between Chicago and its 28 sister cities.

ABC7's Judy Hsu was emcee.
