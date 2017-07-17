Skokie's Holocaust museum named among top 10 museums in country

The Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie has been named one of the top 10 museums in the nation.At the National Archives in Washington D.C. ABC News political commentator Cokie Roberts helped hand out the awards during a special ceremony.The Illinois Holocaust Museum and nine other institutions were given the national medal for museum and library services, which is considered the nation's highest honor bestowed on museums and libraries.The Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal for Museum and Library Service awards ceremony, recognizing 10 institutions from cities from across the country for service to their communities, included speakers like IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn Matthew, Roberts and Archivist of the United States David Ferriero.Other honorees included the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (Alaska), Aspen Art Museum (Colorado), Cedar Rapids Public Library (Iowa), Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum (Wisconsin), Long Beach Public Library (California), Peralta Hacienda Historical Park (California), Richland Library (South Carolina), University of Minnesota Libraries (Minnesota), and Waterville Public Library (Maine).