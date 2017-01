New studies show adults check their smart phones every 6 minutes, and people now crave Wi-Fi more than alcohol, chocolate and even sex! Lifestyle expert Jessica Zweig stopped by to give us tips on how to take a social media detox in the New Year!- Try a new instrument, reading a book or taking a class. Pursuit Supply Co. in Irving Park is a local shop focused on getting you to unplug and learn a new hobby!- Designate a time to check your social media pages. Suggest The Violet Hour or any trivia night for a phone-free time with friends.- Let your friends hold you accountable! Pick up the phone and actually CALL to communicate.- Use all other social media platforms to direct people to the one you will truly focus on.- Be aware that the more you engage, click, like and comment, the more you will see on your feeds.More on Jessica's personal blog here: roadjesstraveled.com More on Jessica's company site here: simplybeagency.com