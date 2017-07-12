SOCIETY

Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain

A photo of a soldier standing in the pouring rain to salute a passing funeral procession is going viral. (Erin Hester)

A photo of a soldier standing in the pouring rain to salute a passing funeral procession is going viral.

Erin Hester of Vine Grove, Kentucky, shared the moving photo on Facebook and Instagram last week.

"I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always get frustrated when I see cars that don't pull to the side and stop for a procession, but this gentlemen went above and beyond. I feel pretty confident that there isn't a military rule that soldiers have to do this. This made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn't even know," she wrote.

Since July 6, the post has been shared more than 123,000 times on Facebook and has received more than 177,000 likes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocietysoldiersfuneralfeel goodKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Man builds 'blessing box' - a food pantry on his lawn
Hitler speech blasted over high school's loudspeakers
Boaters panic as rattlesnake nearly makes it on board
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for north suburbs
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Small plane slides off runway at Midway
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenbrook South senior Angie Morris
Chicago aviation police decertified by state
Grandma-to-be dies in stabbing-hammer attack as pregnant daughter tries to help
Show More
Congressmen file impeachment article against President Trump
Ex-housekeeper's son charged in woman's murder after mom said killer should be stabbed
12-year-old boy arrested with gun in Lawndale
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 1st July 4 holiday
More Photos