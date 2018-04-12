NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Some national parks to see modest admission fee increase to fund infrastructure repairs

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
The National Park Service will soon raise the price of admission in some of its most popular parks.

Beginning June 1, admission to many fee-charging parks will increase by $5, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Thursday. A vehicle pass to Yosemite National Park, for example, will increase from $30 to $35. The price of some park-specific annual passes will increase by more than $5, while some per-person passes will see smaller increases.

A full list of updated entrance fees is available on the National Park Service website.

The majority of the country's national parks will remain free to enter.

Zinke said that 80 percent of increased admission revenue will be funneled back into the same park where it was collected, and all revenue from the increase will remain within the system of national parks. The money will fund $11.6 billion in much-needed infrastructure and facility repairs.

"Not all visitors to our parks have the ability to hike with a 30-pound pack and camp in the wilderness miles away from utilities. In order for families with young kids, elderly grandparents, or persons with disabilities to enjoy the parks, we need to rebuild basic infrastructure like roads, trails, lodges, restrooms and visitors centers," Zinke said in a news release.

The announcement comes months after the agency proposed a plan that would have raised admission to more than a dozen of the most popular national parks to $70 to fund the repairs. More than 100,000 people submitted comments during a 30-day period after that plan was proposed, many in opposition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynational park servicegovernmentu.s. & worldyosemite national parkGrand Canyon
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Search suspended 5 days after couple goes missing in national park
More national park service
SOCIETY
'I want to make sure future generations never forget': Holocaust survivor shares his story
Fun facts about the number 13
Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale
Chance the Rapper hosts 25th birthday party in Chicago; proceeds benefit charity
More Society
Top Stories
End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close
Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in California, Texas
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at party where Bradley University student, man were killed
Comey blasts Trump in new book as "untethered to truth"
Trapped and dying in a minivan, desperate Ohio teen calls 911 for help that doesn't find him
Chicago banker met here with Army official about Trump post
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Child escapes attempted abduction in Mount Prospect
Show More
'I want to make sure future generations never forget': Holocaust survivor shares his story
Prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car
Man wrongly convicted in fatal arson at 14 sues Chicago Police
Man accused of raping Michigan girl now charged in her death
Human leg found in Des Plaines River near Lockport
More News