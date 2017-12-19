SOCIETY

Something to dance about: Show us your moves!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Do you have something exciting to dance about? Share it with ABC7!

Whether it's a new job, graduation, birthday, vacation or you just like to dance, we'd like to feature your video on ABC7 News This Morning.

Email your video to the news desk at wls.desk@abc.com. Please include a short description of what you're celebrating and the person who should be credited for the video.

In addition to your email, post your submission on the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page using the hashtag #SomethingToDanceAbout and tag ABC7 Morning Anchor Terrell Brown (@terrelldbrown). You can also like Terrell's Facebook page and post your video there.

If your video is chosen, ABC7's morning team will give you a shout out and play your video during the show. We can't wait to see your moves!
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
