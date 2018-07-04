There is outrage over a manager's response to another employee's tragic family news.Crystal Fisher's 18-year-old son Jason was placed on life support as he battles an infection.Fisher says she texted her manager at PS Food Mart in Michigan about the situation, and the manager was unsympathetic, telling her it wasn't an excuse to skip work."This is his life we're talking about, not just in the hospital sick, he's on life support," said Fisher. "And I let her know that no, I'm not quitting, I want my job, that my son's more important though than your job because I can replace your job, I cannot replace my kid."The company didn't waste time responding. It says the manager was fired Monday morning.