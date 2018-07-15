<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3768325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jose Riesco Sr. has had his eyes on a Wilson A2000 baseball glove ever since his family emigrated from Cuba in the 1960s. Nearly 50 years later, his son Juan-Elias made his dream come true with a heartfelt present decades in the making. (@juanyworldwide/Twitter)