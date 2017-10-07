Battling cancer can take a toll on the body and the mind. But the healing process doesn't just end in the hospital. Day spas can be a welcome retreat from the rigors of treatment. Renu Day Spa in Deerfield, Illinois has specially trained massage therapists to aid in the recovery process. Owner and founder of Renu Day Spa, Anna Pamula, and massage therapist Adyta Dolecki visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show the healing power of massage.
Links: www.renudayspa.com, https://www.facebook.com/Renudayspa1/
Spa treatments for cancer survivors
