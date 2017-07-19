Special Olympics to celebrate 50th anniversary in Chicago

The Special Olympics is preparing to celebrate a big anniversary next year. The games started in 1968 at Soldier Field, and the 50 year anniversary of the games will be celebrated where the first games took place, right here in Chicago.The Special Olympics launched a year-long celebration on Wednesday leading up to the 50 year anniversary, which is July 20, 2018.Special Olympics Founder Anne Burke and Barbara Kozdron, an athlete, stopped by ABC7 to talk about how the games got started in Chicago, the impact the games have had, and what we can expect for the 50th anniversary.The events will include the first-ever Special Olympics United Soccer Cup, a tournament of 24 men's and women's teams from countries around the world.