SOCIETY

Staples apologizes for worker who wore blackface as part of Sharpie costume

EMBED </>More Videos

An East Bay man says he was offended by an employee's black painted face as a Halloween costume at a Staples store. (Courtesy: Harrold Leffall)

By Lonni Rivera
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. --
A Bay Area man says he was offended by an employee at a Staples store who appeared in blackface as a Halloween costume intended to represent a Sharpie marker.

Harrold Leffall stopped by the Staples in Pleasant Hill Friday to purchase a cash register. When he questioned an employee about the registers, he was shocked to see her face covered in black paint.

"I said, 'ma'am, where are the cash registers?' Then she turned around and I saw this white lady in blackface and I kind of froze," Leffall said.

He then questioned another store employee about it. "I said the lady over there is in blackface, and as a black man I am very offended and I think that's very inappropriate." He says the other employee replied, "she said it was a sharpie costume, and I said sharpie or no sharpie as a black man to see a white person in black face is very offensive."

Blackface is a form of theatrical makeup used by white performers to portray black people in the 1800s up until the civil rights movement.

"The nervous giggle in the store I felt like it was making fun of African-Americans," said Leffall.

He left the Staples frustrated and sat in his car for a few minutes. But he couldn't leave. He went back in the store to speak to the manager.

He questioned the manager about it who then told him, "I know what happened, and they have already told me," Leffall then replied, "What made you think that was OK?"

The public relations staff for Staples and Hewlett-Packard says the employee in the photograph works for a third-party company called Marketsource which contracts for HP at some retail stores.

Staples issued a statement that said: "A representative from HP who was in one of our stores wore a costume for Halloween that they intended to have represent an office product, but didn't realize it could be considered offensive to some of our customers. While it was unintentional, it was still inappropriate and once this was raised to the representative, they immediately removed the costume."

"Staples apologizes to any customers that may have viewed a photo of the associate on social media. We respect diversity and try to foster a sense of diversity and inclusion in our stores, as well as provide an atmosphere in which all customers feel comfortable."

Leffall says he's not buying that apology. He also doesn't plan to shop there anymore.

"A company that doesn't have a level of sensitivity to a struggle of a people that is a large part of their customer base is not a company that I am going to support," said Leffall.

The woman is no longer working at that store. Her company's human resources team is investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyracismshoppingconsumerAfrican Americansblack historyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Girl with cerebral palsy gets 'Wreck-it Ralph' wheelchair
Student carves pineapple after dorm bans jack-o-lanterns
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Elgin man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in lagoon
Inconsistencies cast doubt on harrowing tale of sea survival
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
Suspect shoots himself in penis after West Pullman robbery
Defense concedes coach kidnapped, raped, killed 10-year-old girl
UPS worker pinned by trailer at Bedford Park facility
Manafort, Gates, Papadopoulos charges send warning to Trump, aides
Show More
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Grandfather of tortured, murdered boy says Gabriel was like his son
2017 Illinois Report Card data released
More News
Top Video
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
2 women try to lure children with candy, police say
Manafort, Gates, Papadopoulos charges send warning to Trump, aides
Police: Carjackers abandon child from minivan in Oak Park before crash
More Video