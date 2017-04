OMG STARBUCKS IS RELEASING A UNICORN INSPIRED FRAPPUCCINO ???? pic.twitter.com/QWyJmhJ1tQ — life of a blonde (@lifeofablondee) April 16, 2017

PSA @STARBUCKS IS RELEASING THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO & IT COMES OUT 4/19 ????? pic.twitter.com/LkufMRbuxi — joseph ? (@stussyjoseph) April 17, 2017

#News: Why is Starbucks trying to make me go broke with #UnicornFrappuccino! ? Unicorns, coffee, what's not to love. pic.twitter.com/8MmX3I5OkG — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) April 18, 2017

What's this colorful pink and blue drink that comes with a dash of sparkle on top? It's the new Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage from Starbucks.The drink is a blended creme with mango syrup and finished with vanilla whipped cream. A sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping complete the beverage."Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino comes with a bit of magic - as you sip and stir, the color of the beverage magically changes from purple to pink and the flavors evolve from sweet and fruity to tangy and tart," Starbucks said . "The more you swirl, the more pink and tangy the beverage turns."Initial rumors about Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino emerged on Reddit , where some confused baristas shared photographs of incoming stock they didn't recognize. Social media users have been posting about the crazy-colored drink now that it's been officially announced.The drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April 19 to April 23.