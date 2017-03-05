SOCIETY

Loop steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer

The staff at a Chicago restaurant is holding a fundraiser for their coworker with terminal cancer and no health insurance. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The staff at the Grillroom Chophouse in Chicago's Loop held a fundraiser Sunday to help a co-worker who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Brian Vincent, 41, is a waiter with no current health insurance. A few weeks ago, he found out he has less than a year to live.

So Jen Shannon, the restaurant's general manager, organized 'Tipping Our Hat to You, Brian,' a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses. She is hoping to raise $50,000 to get Vincent immediate treatment. Sunday night, the GoFundMe campaign she created to raise money for Vincent's treatment had reached nearly $30,000.

"He makes an impact on everybody that he talks to," said Shannon.

After a trip to the emergency room, Vincent was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma.

"It's on my vertebrae, my lung, my right chest and my under my left arm," he said.

After his diagnosis he signed up for insurance through the Affordable Care Act, but that coverage doesn't kick in until March, delaying much-needed treatment.

"I am just trying to stay positive. Just the outpouring, it just blows me away," Vincent said.
