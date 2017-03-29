SOCIETY

Stranger raises money to send fast food worker to nursing school

A former Kansas City police officer helped change a complete stranger's life with a random act of kindness.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLS) --
A former Kansas City police officer helped change a complete stranger's life with a random act of kindness.

After his server at Popeye's told him she was working towards her dream of going to nursing school, Donald Carver decided he wanted to help.

Unbeknownst to her, he started a GoFundMe page called "Send a Random Girls 2 Nursing School." Two days later, he had raised more than $4,600.

After reaching his goal, Carter went back to the restaurant to break the news to the employee. He had promised donors he'd do a Facebook Live broadcast presenting her with the gift.

"Oh my God. I thank y'all so much," the shocked employee said in the video. "Thank you so much. I don't even know how to describe it."
