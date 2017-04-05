SOCIETY

Student asks Emma Stone to prom with elaborate 'La La Land' promposal

The Arizona high school student is hoping to bring some "La La Land" magic to his prom with the help of Emma Stone. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate | Jacob Staudenmaier)

Move over Ryan Gosling, this high school student is vying for Emma Stone's heart.

Jacob Staudenmaier recreated the iconic opening scene of La La Land to ask Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone to prom. The Arcadia High School student and Arizona native can be seen singing reimagined lyrics of the film's song "Another Day of Sun" as his friends dance alongside parked cars in the elaborate promposal.


"I saw La La Land and loved it a lot," the 17-year-old filmmaker told ABC News. "It was one of my favorite films and I've always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom."

Staudenmaier shared video of the promposal on Twitter on April 4 and has already been retweeted nearly 2,000 times. Even if Stone says she isn't able to go, Staudenmeier has a backup plan.

"Whether she says yes or no I think just a response in general would be amazing, but I guess if she did say yes then that would be the best outcome possible," he told ABC News. "But either way I've enjoyed everything that's happened so far."
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldpromOscarsschoolsfunny video
