SOCIETY

Ohio college student carves pineapple after dorm bans jack-o-lanterns

After learning that his school didn't allow pumpkins in student's dorm rooms, Alex Schwarz decided to take matters into his own hands (Credit: Alex Schwarz/Twitter via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak
ARKON, Ohio --
A student at the University of Akron (UA) was displeased when he learned that there was a ban on "Halloween pumpkins" in his dorm; however, that didn't stop him from celebrating in a creative way - by carving a pineapple instead.

On Friday, freshman Alex Schwarz tweeted about is creative loophole saying, "So there's a rule against pumpkins in my dorm but it doesn't say anything about pineapples."



Why a pineapple? Well, the food and environmental nutrition major told ABC11, "It just felt right honestly, and it was definitely was the funniest option."

But joy from the pineapple was short lived because Schwarz said his RA found the makeshift jack-o-lantern and threw it away, leaving a note that read, "Gone."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In retaliation, the student carved an army of miniature apple jack-o-lanterns and lined them up in the hall, announcing that he was ready for "war."



But UA said it doesn't hate pumpkins, in fact, its Culinary Artist's Club held a pumpkin carving contest days before Schwarz's creation was removed from his dorm.



University officials said they do not allow Halloween-inspired carved fruit - of any kind - because they can rot and attract bugs or rodents.

While Twitter users are waiting for the RA's next move, many said they've been inspired by Schwarz's story and have started carving all kinds of fruit.



Schwarz said if his army of apples goes missing too, his next course of action will be to use a cantaloupe, bell pepper, or a head of lettuce.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweenpumpkincollegeu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Girl with cerebral palsy gets 'Wreck-it Ralph' wheelchair
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
More Society
Top Stories
2 women try to lure children with candy, police say
Inconsistencies cast doubt on harrowing tale of sea survival
UPS worker pinned by trailer at Bedford Park facility
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
Manafort, Gates, Papadopoulos charges send warning to Trump, aides
Defense concedes coach kidnapped, raped, killed 10-year-old girl
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties, district attorney says
Philly couple looking for wedding sponsors
Show More
Cicero police kick down door to rescue boy from house fire
Surrogate mother gives birth to 2 babies, discovers 1 is hers
Amundsen HS cheerleader 'accidentally' shot to death; 2 charged
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Police: Carjackers abandon child from minivan in Oak Park before crash
More News
Photos
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
More Photos