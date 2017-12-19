SOCIETY

Student, teacher battle it out in epic talent show dance-off

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch a student and his dance teacher battle it out in an epic talent show dance-off. (@thetalentedwils/Instagram)

A talent show at a New York school took an exciting turn as both student and teacher took to the stage for an epic dance-off to remember.

Students at Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx watched in delight as 13-year-old Amir Wilson battled it out on the stage with his dance teacher, Mr. Cohen.

The gifted two hit the stage and danced the Harlem Shake to "Love Come Down" by Kid the Wiz and DJ SnS.

"Battled my dance teacher at my school talent show. He killed it. It was lit," Wison wrote in an Instagram post of the battle that has been viewed more than 18,000 times.

"I had to give it to him. At the end, he bodied," Wilson complimented.



According to Wilson's mom, he has been dancing for almost his entire life and has been training seriously since 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videonew yorkbuzzworthywhat's trendingfun stuffdanceteacherstudents
SOCIETY
'Fake news' makes list of most annoying words in 2017
Something to dance about: Show us your moves!
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
High school athletes collect toys for Chance the Rapper's 'Night at the Museum'
More Society
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Show More
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
2 La Grange residents killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Prosecutors: Driver in school bus crash that killed 6 kids was on phone
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Harlem Globetrotters return to Chicago
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
More Video