Sunday is final day for Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunday is the last day to check out the Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place.
Inspiration, conversation and education are among the many the many things attendees can experience.
Saturday night, actress Vivica A. Fox spoke to a packed room about her life.
"Just sharing pearls of wisdom, and just dropping gems of knowledge about being in show business, about being a brand ambassador, about believing in yourself as a woman and letting age define who you are or how successful you can be," Fox said.
"I don't get to see this many black women at one time in an inspirational role. It's so powerful and inspiring," said expo attendee Chantiyanna Thigpen.
Sunday is the final day for the Black Women's Expo. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information and how to get tickets visit theblackwomensexpo.com.