Survivor shares story in one woman show

Playwright R.C. Riley is sharing her story of survival in a new solo performance. (WLS)

College campuses across the country are doing their part to end sexual assaults among students.

Playwright R.C. Riley is sharing her story of survival in a new solo performance. After a sexual assault, victims deal with emotional and spiritual trauma. Through her story, Riley hopes to educate and empower those who have suffered.

"Wrong Way Journey" is being performed at Northwestern University's Great Room on April 26, 2017. It is free and open to the public. R.C. Riley joined Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of spreading the message.

Wrong Way Journey, a solo performance & Discussion to follow
Date: Wed, April 26th
Hours: 7 -9 p.m.
Address: Northwestern University's Great Room, 600 Haven St., Evanston, IL
Admission/Ticket Prices: Free and open to the public
Deadline to register: N/A
Is this open to the public? YES
