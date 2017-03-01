EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1575415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Foti Kallergis takes you on a tour of the creepiest spots in town

This may be the creepiest thing you see all day.A family of a Georgia teen thinks she captured a photobombing ghost in a recent selfie.The teen went with her brother on a fishing trip and snapped a photo while inside their pickup truck.You see the girl's brother in the back, wearing green. But beside him, a spine-chilling sight: The silhouette of a man that looks like he's smiling beside him.Some people say the picture is fake, others aren't so sure.Whatever it is, it is getting a ton of attention right now on social media.