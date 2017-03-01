ADEL, GA --This may be the creepiest thing you see all day.
A family of a Georgia teen thinks she captured a photobombing ghost in a recent selfie.
The teen went with her brother on a fishing trip and snapped a photo while inside their pickup truck.
You see the girl's brother in the back, wearing green. But beside him, a spine-chilling sight: The silhouette of a man that looks like he's smiling beside him.
Some people say the picture is fake, others aren't so sure.
Whatever it is, it is getting a ton of attention right now on social media.
RELATED STORIES: GHOSTS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Top 5 creepiest places in Houston
Fatal crash photo may show spirit leaving body
Ghostly figure seen in photo is scaring social media users
Horror story comes to life as mysterious photo shocks man