PARANORMAL

Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost in Georgia

Is that a ghost?

ADEL, GA --
This may be the creepiest thing you see all day.

A family of a Georgia teen thinks she captured a photobombing ghost in a recent selfie.


The teen went with her brother on a fishing trip and snapped a photo while inside their pickup truck.

You see the girl's brother in the back, wearing green. But beside him, a spine-chilling sight: The silhouette of a man that looks like he's smiling beside him.

Some people say the picture is fake, others aren't so sure.

Whatever it is, it is getting a ton of attention right now on social media.

