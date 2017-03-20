  • BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Director Comey testifies to Congress...NOW
Teen plans to give majority of $500,000 lottery prize to parents

The teen told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to keep $5,000 of the prize for themselves and will give the rest to their parents. (Michigan Lottery)

Some who fantasize about winning the lottery often picture themselves jet-setting to exotic locations across the world or owning an array of luxurious sports cars. But for one Michigan teen, they plan on doing something different: giving most of his winnings to his parents.

The 19-year-old won the $500,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's Golden Wild Time scratch-off game. He told lottery officials of his plans when claiming his winnings on Friday.

"I'm going to keep about $5,000 for myself to invest, and I'm going to give the rest to my parents," the teen said, according to the Michigan Lottery. "My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."

He said of his big win, "it's just incredible, I can't get the smile off of my face."

The Michigan teenager isn't the only young person who's won a major lottery prize recently. A 19-year-old in Florida also won a $500,000 prize off a scratch-off game.
