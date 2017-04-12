Happy birthday, Alex!@j_52501 #Rider4Alexhttps://t.co/c8bJgcpLKY pic.twitter.com/5f62Ef9CXH— Rider Strong (@RiderStrong) April 12, 2017
The #Rider4Alex campaign began when Alex's brother reached out to the Boy Meets World actor on Twitter.
@RiderStrong, my brother Alex is your #1 fan & he knows all of your movies. Could he get a HBD video? He turns 13 on Wednesday #Rider4Alex pic.twitter.com/hFD1PQojW8— Jackson? (@j_52501) April 9, 2017
Alex, who turned 13 today, is a die-hard Boy Meets World fan, and his family knew nothing would make his special day extraordinary quite like a message from Strong, his favorite star.
Strong's message was shown on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, where he sent some heartfelt wishes to his fan.
Jackson Hengsterman told ABC just how much Alex loves Strong and his character Shawn Hunter.
"He loves the move Shawn Hunter does in the show where he spikes his hair up, like in the video I posted," Jackson said. "He does the hair-spiking often, especially when he sees some 'ladies' he is trying to impress. It's hilarious."
Alex's mom, Stacey Hengsterman, also told ABC just how much a birthday message from Rider would mean to Alex.
"Just the thought of Rider saying that he heard Alex was his biggest fan and he was thinking of him would be something Alex would talk about for the rest of his life," Stacey said.