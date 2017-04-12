SOCIETY

Rider Strong makes birthday wish come true for teen with Down syndrome

(@RiderStrong/Twitter)

Rider Strong made a birthday wish come true Wednesday when he sent a special greeting to 13-year-old Alex Hengsterman, who has Down syndrome.



The #Rider4Alex campaign began when Alex's brother reached out to the Boy Meets World actor on Twitter.



Alex, who turned 13 today, is a die-hard Boy Meets World fan, and his family knew nothing would make his special day extraordinary quite like a message from Strong, his favorite star.
Strong's message was shown on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, where he sent some heartfelt wishes to his fan.

Jackson Hengsterman told ABC just how much Alex loves Strong and his character Shawn Hunter.

"He loves the move Shawn Hunter does in the show where he spikes his hair up, like in the video I posted," Jackson said. "He does the hair-spiking often, especially when he sees some 'ladies' he is trying to impress. It's hilarious."



Alex's mom, Stacey Hengsterman, also told ABC just how much a birthday message from Rider would mean to Alex.

"Just the thought of Rider saying that he heard Alex was his biggest fan and he was thinking of him would be something Alex would talk about for the rest of his life," Stacey said.
SOCIETY
