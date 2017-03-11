  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Daylight Saving Time: Reasons why we spring forward and fall back

HOUSTON --
Springing forward and falling back may seem simple enough, but Daylight Saving Time actually has a complex history. Daylight Saving Time began in Germany on May 1, 1916, in the hopes that it would save energy during World War I. Watch the video above to discover more facts about Daylight Saving Time that might surprise you.

RELATED: Texas lawmaker wants to end Daylight Saving Time
RELATED: 5 facts about Daylight Saving Time
